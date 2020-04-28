Local photographer capturing at home memories

One local photographer is capturing the moments and memories families are making during this quarantine.

"This is truly what I love to do is capturing real life moments for people," said owner of Chelsea Capriola Photography, Chelsea Capriola. "It's truly one of my passions in life, so this just really gave me an opportunity to continue doing that for people."

Many big events are being cancelled or rescheduled, so Capriola decided to start documenting the small memories people are making at home during this time.

One local mother says having the photos taken gave her family something fun to look forward to.

"Let's take some family photos," said Kelly Taylor. "We haven't had families photos taken in a year, so this was something fun for us to get ready for."

Many of the photos are taken outside to follow social distancing guidelines and some people have gotten creative.

"I told her I'm going to be in my bunny sleeper and she said yes bring it out," said local Lori Beach-Grass.

Beach-Grass says these photos document more than just a moment in time.

"We are making history right now here in the United States and all over the world and it's so nice to be able to document those, but not just hard times and struggling times," said Beach-Grass.