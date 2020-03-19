Local owners adapt their businesses with COVID-19 outbreak

Local owners are adapting their businesses after the COVID-19 outbreak.

Owner of Pepper Creek, Vicki Hubbard, says her business is implementing new practices after the COVID-19 outbreak.

Vicki Hubbard is the owner of Pepper Creek which sells a variety of flowers and plants. She says she's put new measures into place since the outbreak.

"We take all employee's temperature at the start of their shift," said Hubbard. "We are also emphasizing that we have to wash our hands and use hand sanitizer."

Scott Olson owns Olson Funeral Home and says as health officials urge gatherings to be no larger than 10 people he's adjusting his funeral services.

"We're having private family services for the most part," said Olson. "We're not having funeral luncheons or any large visitations."

Olson says with fewer loved ones attending these services it's important to remember grieving families.

"We're recommending that folks reach out to people who had a loss give them a phone call,' said Olson.

