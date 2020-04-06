Local organizations partner to feed front line workers

Spreading positivity to those working to keep us safe during this coronavirus pandemic while benefiting our local economy. That's the goal of the newly formed group Operation Feed the Front Line.

The Greg Lindmark Foundation along with the Jaimie Cox Memorial Foundation, Blue 815 and the Amanda Reed Foundation join forces to raise funds to purchase gift cards from local restaurants. The group will then donate those cards to our area's first responders.

So far the organization has come up with $8500 worth of gift cards. They will distribute to the 911 dispatchers starting Tuesday. If you want to donate you can visit the Operation Feed the Front Line Facebook page.

“It’s helping the restaurants, the local restaurants and the first responders at the same time. I mean our first responders are out there every day for us and prayers go out to the one officer that was recently diagnosed, so let's hope those numbers don't continue to climb. Along with all the workers that are out there working and we can all do our part, just a special thank you,” said president of the Greg Lindmark Foundation Brad Lindmark.

After the group donates to first responders it hopes to be able to donate gift cards to those working in hospitals.

