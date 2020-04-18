Local officials write letter to Illinois Governor JB Pritzker

The City of Loves Park, Village of Machesney Park, the Village of Durand, the City of South Beloit, and the Village of Cherry Valley signed the dotted line on a letter headed to the capital of the state of Illinois.

"Allow small businesses the opportunity to stay open," State Senator Dave Syverson.

Loves Park Mayor Greg Jury took the podium and spoke about the goals of a letter that he, alongside four other officials sent to Illinois governor JB Pritzker.

"We've basically said let's reach out to the Governor and see if he will help us," Jury said. "We're allowing the big box stores to be open and practice social distancing, but you're not allowing the small local businesses to basically be open and practice the same."

The letter outlines requests for Pritzker if he extends executive order 8, the stay at home order. They ask for the ability to decide which small businesses can remain open arguing they know the community.

"We're asking that some measure of control be returned locally on a regional basis to Northern Illinois. Northern Illinois is not Detroit, Northern Illinois is not Kentucky, and frankly it's not Cook County," Village Administrator for Machesney Park Tom Savage said.

Officials say every regional city, town, or village had the opportunity to look over the letter, but not everyone was on board. Here is a portion of Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara's statement.

"Now is not the time to reverse course. a plan to open all businesses on a single day - or to allow a hodgepodge system where each city makes its own rules - is not responsible," McNamara said in a statement.