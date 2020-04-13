Local nursing homes working to keep residents safe during COVID-19 pandemic

Local nursing homes are working to keep staff, residents and their families safe during this COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 3,600 coronavirus deaths nationwide are linked to outbreaks in nursing homes. Heritage Woods of Rockford has no confirmed COVID-19 cases and has measures in place to try and keep it that way.

"All staff are wearing masks and working at least six feet apart," said administrator of Heritage Woods Rockford Jacki O'Keefe. "We've also hired extra staff to do cleaning."

Kim Barker is the executive director of Beloit Senior Living and says they also have safety measures in place.

"Our residents are encouraged to stay in their rooms," said Barker. They are allowed to leave their doors open. They are allowed and encouraged one at a time to come and take a walk around the building to keep the circulation going."

