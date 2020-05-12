Local naturalists weigh in on Asian Giant Hornets

'Murder Hornets' is a buzz word flying around national headlines and social media. But naturalists are concerned the panic surrounding the bug could cause further harm to the existing bee population.

"We should get more friendly toward insects," says local naturalist Barbara Williams. "They're actually called Asian Giant Hornets."

Williams says the nickname 'murder hornets' is sensationalized and harmful. "You know peregrine falcons kill things all the time, and we don't call them murder falcons. We love them," she explains. "So we have this prejudice against insects, and we get a big insect like this that we think is scary, and somebody tags it as a murder hornet."

So what's the deal with these bugs, anyway?

They originated in Asia and coexist with human and bee populations there. In late 2019 the giant hornets, which are 1.5 to 2 inches long, appeared in Washington State and Canada. The bugs have the potential to devastate native honeybee populations, but experts believe it's unlikely they will fully establish in North America.

"They've been coexisting with them in Japan and other Asian countries for thousands of years," says Severson Dell's Ann Wasser. "And yes, they can harm bees, but it's not to the extent where they're exterminating the native bee population."

Naturalists are concerned with how people are reacting to the Asian Giant Hornets. They say panic can cause individuals to mistake queen bees or wasps for something they aren't, and in turn, kill them.

"Right now in this area bumblebee queens are coming out of hibernation," says Williams. "And bumblebees are a tremendously desirable insect that's very docile and very important to the environment and ecosystem that we live in."

Wasser agrees. "They help pollinate I think close to 90 percent of our agricultural crops," she says.

According to the World Health Organization, the Asian Giant Hornet kills about 30 to 50 people worldwide each year. Experts compare that to a smaller, quieter assassin being the mosquito. Mosquitos can kill up to 1 million people worldwide annually.

Wasser says the department of agriculture likely has a handle on the situation in Washington State. She doubts it will cross into Illinois. Yet, if it ever did she says unless you're a beekeeper or allergic there is little concern.