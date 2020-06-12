Local medical professionals encourage HIV testing amid pandemic

With the medical community focused on the coronavirus, local providers plan to ensure HIV testing remains a top priority.

"The only way you're going to know if you have HIV is if you get tested," said Jackie Aleksich, Crusader Community Health Medical Unit Manager.

As National HIV Testing Day approaches, health professionals encourage people to advocate for themselves when it comes to sexual health during the pandemic.

"We definitely recognize the fear that patients are experiencing during this time of uncertainty, with COVID, but it really is our job as medical professionals to help patients understand that achieving optimal health is still our main goal," said Aleksich.

Because information on a rise or fall in testing and positivity rates is limited, infectious disease specialists say COVID protections do offer some hope for HIV prevention.

"Because of social distancing and people not kind of turning to internet based dating platforms,” said Dr. Addie Spier, Mercyhealth Infectious Disease Specialist.

But Dr. Addie Spier warns limited accessibility could become a factor.

"The ability to be tested in a rapid manner for either STDs or HIV has diminished by virtue of locations," said Dr. Spier.

Still, Spier and Aleksich say there is always someone there to help.

"I will do everything that I can to advocate for them, within my power," said Dr. Spier.

National HIV Testing Day is June 27th.

Some Rockford-area HIV testing locations include:

CrusaderNOW! Walk-in Clinics

1215 N Alpine Rd, Rockford, IL 61107

Hours: Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Saturday, 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

(815) 490-1600

1100 Broadway, Rockford, IL 61104

Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

(815) 490-1600

Mercyhealth Urgent Care – Roscoe

5000 Prairie Rose Dr, Roscoe, IL 61073

Hours: Monday – Friday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

(815) 971-3450

Mercyhealth Urgent Care – Perryville

3401 N Perryville Rd, Rockford, IL 61114

Hours: Sunday – Saturday: 7 a.m.-9 p.m.

(815) 971-8000

Mercyhealth Infectious Disease Clinic

8201 E Riverside Blvd, 4th floor, Rockford, IL 61114

Hours: Tuesdays and Thursdays, by appointment

(815) 971-0699