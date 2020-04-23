Local long-term care facilities focus on protecting nursing home workers amid spike in COVID-19 cases

Local long-term facilities answer the call as coronavirus cases among nursing home workers rise.

"We're not just working for and with residents; we're working with each other," said COO Debra Adkins.

As the rates of positive COVID-19 cases among nursing home workers spike, local facilities, like Wesley Willows, focus on transparency when supporting its staff.

"We want an open forum for our staff to ask us questions to share their concerns to share their ideas and really be able to feel like together, we're working on how we get the best outcome from this," said Adkins.

Because of the unknown the pandemic presents, Director of Nursing Helen Dittmer says her staff must go above and beyond to help.

"We all need to work together and the more they see that from leadership, the more they feel supported, the more they appreciate the atmosphere of our culture that we have here," said Director of Nursing Helen Dittmer.

Staff members note an increase in the amount of personal protective equipment on site and an open door policy for communication.

"We have 350 employees here; a lot of us have worked here for several years. So we're comfortable with going, you know, to each other and to upper management. I feel like our voices heard," said resident coordinator Keri VanSchelven.

"It's really important that that flow that we've always had it has remained stable, even though the world around us is quite different today," said Dittmer.

To slow the spread of infection, the Winnebago County Health Department announced plans earlier this week to offer testing to all nursing home staff in the region.