Local leaders send letter to health system asking to 'Have Mercy' over Medicaid acceptance

A group of Forest City leaders say they are outraged at a health system's decision to stop accepting Medicaid from thousands of patients in the midst of a global pandemic.

"Just because you cannot pay for private insurance doesn't mean that your right to access healthcare should be diminished in any way," said former State Rep. Litesa Wallace.

More than a dozen Stateline leaders and concerned citizens wrote a letter to MercyHealth, speaking out against the decision to stop accepting insurance offered by the region's four Medicaid managed care organizations.

"How do you continue to access your care? This is not the time to have to switch physicians," said Ald. Venita Hervey (D-5th Ward).

"For Mercy to effectively say 66,000 people who don't have the economic ability to afford private insurance to just no longer be able to access the hospital that, in many cases is closest to them, is a slap in the face to the community," said Wallace.

In response to the letter, MercyHealth Vice President Barb Bortner released a statement saying:

"The State of Illinois and the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services need to step in to assist in this situation and increase the amount of Medicaid funding for Medicaid services provided at Mercyhealth. If we cannot cover our costs of providing the high level of care, then we face this current problem. Others face similar situations. For example, The City of Rockford Human Services Department can only serve as many people as they have funding for. Mercyhealth is no different. The last thing Mercyhealth wants to do is limit the patients we serve. This not our mission but the State of Illinois needs to fulfill their obligation. Please know, negotiations are continuing daily with all parties. We have made it clear to the State of Illinois that Mercyhealth has the most exceptional physicians, nurses and other professionals, to provide the best care in the region to our patients. But, they have to do their part, so we can do ours.”

With residents reaching out, concerned over what steps to take, Ald. Hervey says that pushed her to speak up.

"People in tears, people in fear. This throws their lives into absolute chaos and it's just an exceedingly cruel thing to do," said Ald. Hervey.