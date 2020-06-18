Local leaders make final pushes for RVC Technology Center location

Rock Valley College Board members are set to vote on a final location for its Advanced Technology Center. Local leaders and representatives are split over the options.

Rock Valley College decision

"If we're going to start this conversation in Rockford it needs to end in Rockford," says 67th District Representative Maurice West. "Where is most of our disparities coming from in this community district number 511? The City of Rockford."

The ATC will go to one of three locations. Two options are in Rockford, and one is in Belvidere. In Rockford the center could go to the Chicago Rockford International Airport or the Stenstrom Center next to Jefferson High School. In Belvidere the option is off of interstate 90 at the old Shopko. Both have Rockford Mass transit routes available.

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara and West sent a letter to the RVC board members, stating they should choose a Rockford location as they believe it will serve more low income students and minorities.

"People in Rockford think that the RVC only serves Rockford, and we don't, we serve six counties," says RVC Chairperson Patrick Murphy. He says the Belvidere option will save $5.2 million. With the extra funds he believes it will be able to address other community issues.

"If I look at the [RPS] 205 system failing 45 percent of the African American students specifically, in order to make our community better we have to make that graduation rate better." he believes through a partnership or RVC programs it can achieve that.

But West still believes it would be a disservice to not include Rockford.

According to U.S Census data from 2019, 22 percent of the population in Rockford is Black, 18 percent is Hispanic/Latino. In Belvidere 1.8 percent is Black and 32 percent is Hispanic/Latino. There is a 16 percent poverty rate in Belvidere, and 22 percent in Rockford.

"It was mainly focused on the people that it was going to serve, and how it was going to be easily accessible for the people," says West. "Let's keep the focus on the people."

Representative Joe Sosnowski supports the Belvidere option.

The board is set to vote later this evening.