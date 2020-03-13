Local hospitals will limit visitors due to coronavirus concerns

Three local hospitals will implement visitor restrictions to help with the spread of COVID-19.

OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center, MercyHealth and SwedishAmerican hospitals will all limit visitors into their facilities.

Hospital visitors will be limited to those who are at least 18-years old. Any visitor showing flu-like symptoms or is sick will not be allowed to visit any patients in the hospital.

One visitor per patient will be allowed at a time unless there is an end-of-life situation. Two visitors are allowed at a time to visit those in the neonatal or pediatric units.

All healthcare staff will now be required to wear masks if they have not received their flu shot this year.