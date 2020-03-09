Local healthcare providers adopting common practices to help control opioid epidemic

Ten local healthcare providers are adopting and implementing common practices when prescribing and dispensing opioids throughout the Stateline.

MercyHealth, SwedishAmerican and UIC are just some of the groups that will now implement these best practices guidelines recommended by the CDC and FDA.

Local health officials say that it’s important they are all in this together when trying to control the opioid crisis in the county.

“It gives clinicians and the people that are providing care to our patients some guidelines,” said UIC Associate Dean for Academics Mitchell King. “With these standards in place professionals can be reassured that they're being consistent.”

Some of these guidelines include doctors will now check a patient’s opioid prescription history through the Illinois Prescription Monitoring Program as well as some prescriptions could be limited to three days.

