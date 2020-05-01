Local groups create GoFundMe in support of Family Peace Center

Less than two months before the Family Peace Center is set to open its doors, an online fundraiser hopes to take it over the finish line.

"Every penny of their money stays right here in the city of Rockford and goes directly to benefit survivors and their children," said Jennifer Cacciapaglia.

Partnering with the City of Rockford, 100 Men Who Give a Damn is one of the groups leading the charge, starting a GoFundMe campaign to help open the Family Peace Center by July 1.

"There's a stigma about domestic violence that is it's a woman's issue. You know, or it's an issue for people in certain parts of town," said group founder Robert Young.

As manager of the Mayor's Office on Domestic Violence Prevention, Jennifer Cacciapaglia says the #GivingTuesdayNow initiative highlights that time is of the essence.

"We have not missed a beat since we all came under the 'shelter in place' order and since COVID-19 first began to impact our community. The only thing that has changed is that the need for survivor services is increased," said Cacciapaglia.

"That's why it was so important to create this depth of care about domestic violence and to show possible perpetrators that we're not going to stand for this anymore," said Young.

"When we have lost the ability to do to planned in-person fundraisers, the need for an online fundraiser like this GoFundMe launch is critical. It's critical to us being able to open on time, it's critical to us being able to meet survivors where they are and it's critical to the opening of the Family Peace Center," said Cacciapaglia.

Young tells 23 News that the group will continue to push online fundraisers during the COVID-19 pandemic, but says it's hopeful the September 25 golf outing will go on as planned at Mauh-Nah-Tee-See Country Club.