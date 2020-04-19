Local fire department shows up to birthday party

One local kid received a birthday surprise he won't soon forget.

Leo turned 6 on Sunday, and his family still wanted to make the day special. They posted signs in the yard to honk for Leo's birthday. Little did the 6 year old know, the Cherry Valley Fire Department would drive by to participate.

Leo's face lit up as the fire truck honked to wish him a happy birthday. This continues the efforts of the Cherry Valley Fire Department to spread birthday cheer to kids in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.