Local farmers consider the weather's effects on farming as a whole

It's no secret that the weather affects farmers every year, and after a dreadful 2019 season, things are looking up.

"Last year we only planted half of our acres.” Old Elm Farms Manager Sam Gardner says. “This year we were done one of the first couple days of June."

Farmers at Old Elm Farms in Sycamore say there’s a much better start to this year’s season even though the market is down.

"What happens with the agriculture markets, is usually whenever the supply goes down, the market goes back up.” Gardner says. “But the markets have stayed down even though we have made more crops this year than last year.”

"This year in May we had more rain than we actually did last year in May.” Old Elm Farms Owner and Operator Stephen Ward says. “But we were able to get more planted."

While Old Elm Farms is ahead of planting this time compared to last year they say it's still not a perfect world.

"We are planting more acres than we did last year, but the timing of when we got it in, was not totally ideal to what we are used to." Ward says.

That is because May rainfall totals were higher this year compared to last year and that rain came down in a smaller window of time

"But I think people are gonna pay a higher price for all their commodities. Vegetables, meat, and any of that. Cereal, chips, and the stuff you kind of take for granted a little bit." Ward says.

That's in part due to the pandemic which also has had an effect on farming and now consumers as well.

"The markets still haven't rebounded even though the supply is lower than what it should be. We still have a high supply even in a bad year so our markets have never rebounded. And it's hard to raise a crop when there’s no money to be made at the end." Gardner says.

Farmers at Old Elm Farms estimate another three to four months until the consumers start to see the full affects covid-19 will have on the market.

