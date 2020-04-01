Local family transforms community library into neighborhood pantry

A local family turns the little library that could into a pantry during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We want to be able to do good for those in our neighborhood," said Jennifer Green.

Looking at their beloved community, the members of the Green family of Roscoe turned their Little Free Library into a neighborhood pantry.

"We all want to go out there and we want to help. In all these other different places, but it can start right here in your own backyard, and it can start right next door, knocking at your neighbor's door asking if they're okay, if they're in need," said Nathan Green.

Mom Jennifer says their daughter, who is a nurse working on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, inspires them to reach out.

"This is really impacting people on their human side, people are going to want to help out however they can, even if it means that you know they buy an extra couple boxes of pasta or an extra few cans of food, so that they can help restock people's little free pantries," said Jennifer.

Chock full of household staples, neighbors say it's a judgement free zone, no matter where you are and what you need.

"Nobody's watching, we don't care. We don't know whether you're putting in or taking out. And I'm sure it makes people feel better about themselves if they can do something to help someone else," said Martha Miller-Byrnes.

Fifth grader Charlie finds helping with the pantry makes the days away from school and his friends a little sweeter.

"It's been nice to knowing that people can come over and the people that needed to go get the food that they need, and that they can give it to people that also need it."

If you want to participate in the pantry, they ask that you wear gloves when handling any of the items, just to make sure everyone stays safe.

For more information on the Free Little Pantry movement, click here