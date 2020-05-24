Local family throws surprise drive by party for son before deployment

A local United States Army soldier is being deployed this month. His family originally planned a send off party, but due to the pandemic had to cancel.

Instead they hopped on the surprise drive-by trend to honor Austin Henning, a Private First Class U.S. Army soldier who leaves for a year to the Middle East.

"You know we have people that came from as far as I know an hour away, and that means a lot to have so many people come out here," says his mother Nikki Carter. "And it's going to be hard with him being gone, and especially with him going overseas it makes it ramped up a little bit further but we're proud of what he's doing."

Local American Legion Chaplain Steve held a small ceremony at the end of the send off for active military or veterans to attend.