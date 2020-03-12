Local county leaders suspend public events amid coronavirus concerns

Local Health Department leaders announced their recommendations Thursday for all non-essential public events to be canceled until further notice. These events include businesses, institutions and organizations in Winnebago, Boone, DeKalb, and Ogle counties.

Coronavirus pandemic

"I would first say that this is no time for citizens in Winnebago County, for the city of Rockford and citizens in our region to panic," says Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara. "This is simply a time for citizens to be prepared."

This all comes as coronavirus concerns grow. There are no current cases of coronavirus in Winnebago County, however several individuals were tested. Those came back negative.

Events like Rockford's St Patrick's Day parade, sport events, concerts, fundraisers and performances will be canceled. What won't be canceled are essential gatherings. Those include government meetings and polling places, schools, childcare programs and healthcare facilities.

There is no vaccine for the virus, so health officials say community mitigation is the only option.

"We are doing this as extreme precaution to prevent community transmission of the disease. And I would like to reiterate again that there are no confirmed cases in Winnebago County, and we want that to remain," says Winnebago County health Department Director Dr. Sandra Martell. "Social distancing has been recommended as a community mitigation, meaning a community prevention strategy."