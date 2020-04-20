Local county farm bureaus donate over 1,900 gallons of milk to local food pantries

The Winnebago-Boone Farm Bureau says local farm bureaus are doing their part to provide milk to families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The dairy industry has been particularly hard hit by the pandemic because of the loss of our food service market. We are currently looking at prices that we have not seen for our dairy products since the year 2000. Our industry is currently struggling with this sudden 10 percent extra supply of milk,” said Doug Block, local dairy farmer.

The county Farm Bureaus in northwest Illinois comprising of Carroll, Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Ogle and Winnebago-Boone, in partnership with Illinois Farm Bureau, are donating a total of $5,000 to Northern Illinois Food Bank and River Bend Foodbank to purchase over 1,900 gallons of milk for 31 local food pantries.

"In this time of great uncertainty, we are proud to join together as farmers to donate delicious, nutritious milk to our neighbors who need it the most by teaming up with our local food banks,” said John Mitchell, local dairy farmer and Winnebago-Boone Farm Bureau interim president.