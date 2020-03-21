Local counseling group turns to technology to serve community

COVID-19 continues to sweep the nation and state, leaving many with growing health concerns. That is why a local counseling group is using technology to serve the community.

"Some kids are even starting to feel that lack of physical connection with other people," Michelle Petty, therapist at HOPE-counseling said.

Therapists say it is important for kids to feel comfortable with counseling despite sessions taking place on a new platform. With parks, schools, and most kid friendly activities closed or altered, due to Coronavirus this becomes vital.

"Honestly the kids love it too, I have gotten to see pets, I've gotten to see favorite toys, I've gotten to see siblings,” therapist Amanda Koltz-Slabaugh said. “They honestly I think enjoy it because they kind of get to show me a part of their world that they can't necessarily show me in session."

In these unprecedented times, counselors say kids have felt comfort after teletherapy sessions.

"We all have just this underlying current of just chaos and children feel that but they are the least likely to be able to name that as well as process kind of what's happening," Petty said.

While experts agree it is important to stay inside, they say it is also important to stay occupied.

"Try and keep busy with things that you like to do that have meaning for you. sitting around and doing nothing leads to worry,” Dr. Dennis Brightwell said.

Many experts say it is important to get information from reliable sources, here are some that Dr. Brightwell says he uses:

click here

click here

click here

click here

click here

