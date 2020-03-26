Local coffee company donates java to first responders

Thu 10:40 PM, Mar 26, 2020

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) ----- Rockford-based Fire Department Coffee donated more than seven thousand coffee pods to nurses at SwedishAmerican hospital on Wednesday.

Run by working firefighters, the company wanted to support their fellow first responders during the coronavirus pandemic.

 