Local churches prevent the spread of germs

Local churches are taking preventative measures to keep the community healthy from the coronavirus and flu during worship. Churches like the Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Rockford are changing the way they greet one another.

"I taught school for 40 years and we would always tell them don't come to school if you're sick. Because you're going to give it to somebody else," says parishioner Fred Pelley. "And this is the same thing."

Attendees are now opting for elbow bumps or waives instead of hand shaking. The church is also stocked with hand sanitizer. Other local churches have temporarily stopped holy communion out of the same wine glass.

The Catholic Dioceses is instructing priests and other service members to wash their hands before mass.

"The church's role in all of this is to be a non anxious presence," says The Reverend Dian Tomlinson at Emmanuel Episcopal Church. "If we are excited or nervous people feed off of that. So just to say this is a temporary precaution."