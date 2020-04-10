Local churches offer online Easter Sunday services

With churches closing their doors in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the Easter holiday gets a little help from cyberspace.

"With everybody being, you know, locked into their house, not being able to go anywhere, what better way than to keep the church services, the same as if we were meeting at the church building," said Pastor Gene Dassow, Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church.

As shelter in place orders keep people out of church pews on Easter Sunday, local pastors will join their parishioners digitally.

"We've tailored our worship service to really go to a media format, so it's an abbreviated form of worship. We have made something shorter, something's longer, just because you know when you're sitting in your living room, things will hit you differently than when you're in worship," said Pastor Rebecca White Newgren, SecondFirst Church.

While his church, Hope Fellowship, streamed its services a while ago, Pastor Ronald Alexander says the pandemic is transforming the way people worship.

"I think God has given us opportunity to reach people we've never reached before, to reach outside the doors of the church. And I've always felt this: the message never changes, but the methods of ministry can change," said Alexander.

While the location may have changed, Pastor Rebecca White Newgren says the celebration is still the same.

"Physical buildings help us to be rooted and grounded in this world. And so we deeply miss our building, we miss our place, we miss being embodied in that way. But, Jesus doesn't need us to be physically present in a church to worship, honor and glorify the risen Christ and that's what we'll do on Sunday," said White Newgren.

If you are still looking for a Sunday service, reach out to your local church to find out the time of its online event.