Local businesses getting creative during this pandemic

Local businesses like Erica's Board Creations are getting creative and finding ways to keep their business going during this pandemic.

"To all of my customers you are saving my business," said Erica's Board Creations Erica Sharron.

Charron got creative. Since people can't come into her shop right now she's bringing the shop to them. She's selling To Go Kits for people to paint at home.

"It's a wood board that's already sanded and stained, so they get the stencil, the board, and they get to pick their own paint colors," said Charron.

Charron says she considers herself and her business lucky during this pandemic. However, help could soon be on the way for small businesses struggling to stay open.

The Winnebago County Board agrees to commit $250,000 to the Northern Illinois Community Development Corporation which will provide nearly $2 million in loans to local small businesses.