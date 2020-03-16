Local blood centers in need of donations, students step up to the plate

School closures across the state led to canceled blood drives at schools and businesses. Patients in need of blood now risk not having enough available.

Governor JB Pritzker originally told Illinois citizens to donate at the American Red Cross. Local centers like the Rock River Valley Blood Center say those donations won't necessarily stay local, but theirs will.

"About 70 percent of the blood donated and used in the state of Illinois is through community blood centers, not through the American Red Cross," says Heidi Ognibene. "We had four high school blood drives canceled because of the schools closing. So that's a big deal for us, that's about 300 units of blood that we'll be short."

The center relies on 700 donations a week to sustain supplies for the 10 local hospitals it services. However, a group of local students stepped up.

"I heard that there was a shortage, and I decided to spend my break doing something productive with me and my friends," says Griffin Entrikin, who originally got the group together. His friend Sam Hauff is a junior at Rockford Christian, and says he hopes others will utilize their days off of school for something positive.

"I think it helps the community. And that's all that really matters is giving back," says Sam. Caleb Barefield was another donating in the group. He says it wasn't his original plan, as he was just driving his brother. But once he arrived he said it felt right to donate, too.

"As a person who is O-negative, and that's something that's in high demand, it feels good to know you're giving back," says Barefield.

You can call to make an appointment, or arrive as a walk in at the Rock River Valley Blood Center, or your local blood bank.