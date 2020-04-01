Local bike shop is getting creative to people engaged during quarantine

Rockford Bicycle Company is getting creative with social media posts to keep customers engaged during this time of quarantine.

Skip Stienecker owns the bicycle shop and says although they have shortened hours and getting creative with online posts.

“We are trying to tie it in with our social media posts and let people know you can still ride a bike.”

Content on the Rockford Bicycle Shop’s Facebook page includes a lighthearted post about low risk activities to avoid contracting the virus all which involve a bike. They also shared an article about how to use your bike as a mode of transportation during this pandemic.

"That's one nice thing about a bicycle is you can take it outside and ride it and you don't have to worry about the social distancing,” said Stienecker. “ An original social distancing vehicle is a bicycle."

Elina Tang is a marketing professor at Northern Illinois University and says many local businesses don’t have the resources like a franchise, so they should highlight what they do have.

“They are vulnerable and in need more than ever,” said Tang “They’re your friendly neighborhood store. I think both of this should be played up and that will be helpful."

Stienecker says he still has a flow of customers, but is using the extra time from shortened hours to indulge in activities he enjoys.

"It's giving me a little more time to ride by bike which I like,” said Stienecker.