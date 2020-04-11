Local artist sends decorated Easter egg to the White House

Easter is just a day away, and while celebrations will be altered, one local artist is celebrating his work.

Quentin Oliver works at Quiet Light Communications, and he says a few weeks ago, his team submitted a design for an Easter egg for First Lady Melania Trump.

Now that egg is on Capitol Hill.

Normally, that egg would be a stable of the 40-year-old tradition known as the white house egg roll, but this year's festivities were canceled due to the pandemic.

Instead Oliver and his team presented the egg virtually.

"The group of people that have been involved with this thing it's very small right it's pretty select group so I mean I took it really seriously, and I did a lot of, like research into, you know like what Melania is, you know like, design tastes are and things like that so a lot of that played a role in like how I executed the design," said Oliver.

Quentin and his team say the bittersweet part is not being able to travel Washington, D.C. for the Egg Roll, but they will compete again next year.