Five local art groups receive Our Journey Micro-Grant for COVID-19 response

Five local art organizations received a micro-grant Tuesday designed to provide COVID-19 relief and support local art projects.

The Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau and Rockford Area Arts Council partnered with the Rockford Art Deli to raise funds for the grant known as "Our Journey Micro-Grants." Rockford Art Deli sold masks and t-shirts to raise money.

It sold more than 1,300 masks and collected $5,000. Out of six applicants the partners chose five recipients.

The Children's Theater program, Music Academy of Rockford, Rockford Art Museum, Roni Goland and Sound of Good News Productions will all receive extra funds to advance projects.

All five organizations took a hit from the pandemic, and have plans to rebuild in the community. "We're all excited to see these local organizations create more great work for our community," says Rockford Area Arts Council Executive Director Mary McNamara Bernsten. "It's more work that creates unity and celebrates the diversity of our community."

Roni Golan owns the Underground Arts Gallery on East State Street and is one of the micro-grant recipients. He says he held off on applying for grant aid and figured others could use the money more. But as the pandemic continued he figured he could use the help.

"There's no income coming," says Golan. "Not enough at least to run the gallery without closing it. I travel all over the country, and I go to events. Obviously all the events were canceled or postponed. So in two weeks I lost between $15,000 to $18,000."

Golan says he resorted to selling his paintings for less than their value.

"I had no choice in this case, because you know having to pay the rent and pay all the expenses."

Golan says he plans to build a live puppet show for kids in the community as an upcoming project. "It's going to be experience that will help kids to develop imagination."

RACVB and RAAC are starting round two of applications this Tuesday, and will accept them through July 10. To apply visit gorockford.com/ourjourney

Rockford Art Deli is still selling masks online.