Local advocacy groups respond to potential immigration halt

As the Trump administration mulls over the passage of an executive order halting immigration, Rockford’s immigrant community braces for impact.

"When you halt immigration, you're hurting the United States," said Sara Dady.

Citing growing concern over the spread of the coronavirus and the need to protect jobs, President Trump tweeted his plan to sign an executive order temporarily suspending immigration into the United States.

Attorneys like Sara Dady say this mandate hits close to home.

"My clients are US citizens who are petitioning for their spouses and children or parents. Most of my clients are going to be deeply affected by an executive order halting family based immigration," said Dady.

United Way of Rock River Valley Vice President Linda Sandquist says this order would cripple Rockford’s thriving immigrant community.

"They want to integrate into our country. They want to be self-sufficient, they want to make themselves successful, and they want to provide for their families," said Sandquist.

This comes less than two months before the Supreme Court rules on whether to uphold the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. Dady says the order's signing could have major ramifications.

"We already have a million DACAs in this country and 37,000 DACAs in the state of Illinois, probably a good 10,000 in our region, who work in the healthcare industry and they're going to lose their work authorization. And, yet they're still here," said Dady.

Sandquist says she encourages people concerned over the executive order to make sure they complete the 2020 Census, which determines how federal funds are distributed for community services.

The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) responded to President Trump’s tweet in a statement, saying, in part, “We know President Trump is well aware of the vital role immigrants play in American life, because he is expected to give an exception to the migrants who make up a tenth of farmworkers and health care workers in the U.S. These essential workers toil every day in the fields and slaughterhouses in abhorrent conditions, risking COVID-19 infection, so that Americans can eat. They are also the front liners helping fill the missing gaps in the healthcare industry, working around the clock to end the Coronavirus outbreak in this country.”