Local Nurse's public plea to keep Mercyhealth's PICU open

In 2018 Mercyhealth became the only state designated children's hospital in Northern Illinois. But one of its most important units could close its doors, forcing families to look out of the region for care.

“We're all as a group,” said Mercyhealth pediatric intensive care unit nurse Emily Haase. “As a family - we're all just hurt.”

For nearly six years, Haase worked as nurse in Mercyhealth's PICU.

“It's a calling,” said Haase. “I think that for all of us, it’s something that you’re called to do. It’s an honor. It’s a privilege.”

A privilege she never thought could be taken away from her. But on April 22, Haase says she and fellow nurses were told the PICU would close.

“They said they are not sure when. They did not say what date it would close but they said it was an indefinite closure. They said it was due to Medicaid reimbursement and the lack of Medicaid reimbursement.”

Haase took to Facebook to express her feelings; her love for the PICU, its patients and staff.

“Just so many different emotions and ultimately very scared for future patients and just almost just like it was a post of mourning.

That post garnered nearly 2,000 likes and shares.

“I did not expect that kind of a response,” said Haase. “It made me very proud of Rockford and the people of Rockford because I think they get the importance of what we do.”

If Mercy's PICU were to close, Haase says children in our area who rely on that care would need to travel out of the region to get it. A transfer that could come too late for some patients.

“It is way too far and some children might not make it, it's a matter of life or death for these children,” said PICU parent Abby Bauer.

Children like Bauer's 5-year-old son Mason; who spent a lot of the past four years in the PICU after a brain injury left him unable to talk or walk.

“I cried,” said Bauer. “I didn’t cry just for mason, I didn’t cry just for all the other children, but I cried for all the wonderful people that work at that hospital taking care of these children. They just have this way with him that I have never seen anybody that’s not family treat him. And they have become family.“

In a statement, Mercyhealth said it "Found utilization of our pediatric intensive care beds has been low with an average daily census of 3. We decided to change the designation for the pediatric beds to adult beds because we can use an adult bed for a child, but can’t use a pediatric bed for an adult. This will give us more flexibility to utilize these beds based on patient need. We are working every day to try to turn this situation around.”

“It's about these children,” said Haase. These workers who don’t come to work for a paycheck. It's about caring for them when they're extremely sick and they need the help. It's not about the money at all and it shouldn’t be. We love what we do. We are honored to do it and it’s been an honor. And we do appreciate the opportunity we’ve been given, to do what we love to do over the time that we have. I think we’re just asking to be able to continue to do that

Haase says during a meeting she had with PICU staff on Thursday, leaders told them the unit could stay open, but bed capacity would be cut in half and combined with adults. She says while nothing is set in stone, there is hope

