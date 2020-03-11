Local Golf Course to Open Thursday, More to Follow Soon

For Stateline golf enthusiasts waiting to take advantage of the mild March weather to play a round on an area course, your wait is about to end! That's because Atwood Homestead Golf Course will open to the public Thursday at 9:00am!

Atwood Homestead is the first of three courses operated by the Forest Preserves of Winnebago County to open in the coming weeks. The Ledges in Roscoe will follow suit quickly, opening to golfers next Monday Morning. Macktown Golf Course in Rockton is still a few weeks away from opening, though. That course is slated to open on April 3, at a time yet to be determined.

For those aiming to take advantage of Atwood Homestead opening Thursday, the forecast's a very decent one. While golfers will have a breeze with which to contend all day long, temperatures are to be delightful, topping out in the lower 60s by early afternoon. However, it's encouraged you plan on wrapping up your round by mid-afternoon at the latest, as chances for showers and even a few thunderstorms creep into the forecast anytime after 3:00pm.