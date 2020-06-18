Local DACA recipient celebrates SCOTUS program ruling

In a landmark decision, the United States Supreme Court rules the Trump administration violated federal law when it ended the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

Calling the Trump administration's attempt to end the federal program “arbitrary and capricious,” the 5-4 ruling protects more than 800,000 immigrants from deportation.

"When I was seeing that it might be taken away from us, that was like my life being taken away from me," said DACA recipient Betzabe Cortes Gonzalez.

Just two years old when her family came to Rockford from Mexico City, Betzabe Cortes Gonzalez says the Forest City is the only home she's known, but with the Trump administration's push to end DACA, the uncertainty over her status is overwhelming.

"There's always that struggle like, 'oh my gosh, will I be deported?' or 'what's going to happen to my little ones and my family if I'm the sole provider for them.' You know, who's going to look after them?" said Cortes Gonzalez.

For hundreds of thousands of DACA recipients across the country, Betzy's story is all too familiar.

League of United Latin American Citizens CEO Sindy Benavides says Thursday’s Supreme Court ruling is a big step in a long fight.

"But this is just the beginning. We will continue to fight in Congress to make sure that there's a long term permanent solution for DACA Americans so that one day, they too can be US citizens and be fully engaged in all parts of our democracy," said Benavides.

As she looks ahead to the future of the movement, Betzy says she hopes people understand the power of getting a fighting chance.

"I don't see how people can think we're undeserving of that, because we're human beings, and we want the same thing as everyone else at the end of the day. We just want our family to be okay and we want that security of knowing that we're not going to be one day just swiped out, because somebody has the power to do it," said Cortes Gonzalez.

Benavides calls the decision is a win for our democracy and a win for America and urges people to head to the polls in November to vote for candidates that represent their values.

Per Thursday’s Supreme Court ruling, the Trump administration must reinstate the program and process new applications, while congressional leaders say they will look for more permanent protections for immigrants and their families.