List of colleges and universities in the Midwest altering daily operations from COVID-19

Universities all across the country have closed campus classrooms as the novel coronavirus has affected more than 100,000 people worldwide and its spread has transformed into a pandemic. Here is a list of major colleges and universities in the Midwest that have taken action, monitoring, and/or canceling or temporarily suspending in-classroom instruction.

NOTE: This list will be updated continuously. No Illinois universities or colleges, as of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday have canceled or moved classes online in light of the Coronavirus.

Indiana:

University of Notre Dame: All classes canceled from March 16 through 20 and all in-person classes suspended through at least April 13

Indiana University: All in-person classes suspended from March 23 through April 6

Purdue University: All in-person classes suspended until further notice

Wisconsin:

University of Wisconsin-Madison: All in-person classes suspended from March 23 through at least April 10 with limited exceptions

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee: Spring break extended by one week to prepare for moving classes online

Iowa:

University of Iowa: All in-person classes suspended from March 23 through at least April 3

Iowa State University: All in-person classes suspended from March 23 through at least April 3

University of Northern Iowa: all on-campus courses will switch over to exclusive online instruction beginning Monday, March 23 through at least Friday, April 3.

Drake University: Drake University will deliver all courses remotely from March 23—April 3, 2020

Michigan:

Michigan State University: This suspension of in-person classes will last until April 20.

University of Michigan: All U-M classes are canceled March 12-13. Classes will resume Monday in alternative formats – not meeting in person through April 21, the last day of classes this semester.

Central Michigan University: all CMU classes will move online after spring break through March 20.

Western Michigan University: Western Michigan University will begin delivering instruction through distance education on Monday, March 16, through Friday, April 3, effective for all locations.

Ohio:

The Ohio State University: Ohio State will suspend face-to-face instruction in lectures, discussion sections, seminars and other similar classroom settings and move to virtual instruction, effective immediately and through at least Monday, March 30.

Ohio University: Ohio University has suspended in-person instruction on all campuses and locations and is moving to a virtual instruction environment, effective immediately and through at least Monday, March 30, 2020.

Kent State University: Kent State ceased face-to-face classes through April 12. Remote instruction will begin March 16.

University of Toledo: Classes have been canceled Monday, March 16 and Tuesday, March 17. All academic courses will resume Wednesday, March 18 with remote delivery.

Miami University: Beginning March 11, 2020, Miami University’s U.S. campuses are suspending all face-to-face instruction in lectures, discussion sections, seminars and other similar classroom settings. Courses will be delivered by remote instruction through at least April 12, 2020.

University of Dayton: All in-person classes suspended until at least April 6, dorms closing at 6 PM on March 11

Wright State University: All in-person classes suspended, online instruction to begin March 23 and continue until further notice

Nebraska:

University of Nebraska-Lincoln: All in-person classes encouraged to prepare for online instruction

Minnesota:

University of Minnesota: Beginning March 18, 2020, until at least April 1, 2020, all coursework on all five University of Minnesota campuses will be delivered online.

Missouri:

University of Missouri: In-person classes will be suspended beginning at 5 p.m., March 11 through Sunday, March 15. During the week of March 16 – 20, classes will be held remotely. Following spring break, we plan to resume in-person classes on Monday, March 30.