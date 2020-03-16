List: Rockford area restaurants open for delivery, carryout, curbside pick-up

STATELINE, Ill. (WIFR) -- NOTE: This list will be updated continuously. If we missed a restaurant, please send us an email at news@wifr.com.

Prairie Street Brewing Company​: Delivery and DoorDash (Full menu, beer bottles, growlers & crowlers)

Carlyle Brewing Company​: To-go pizzas and growlers

Deli Italia​: Both locations (Carry out, delivery, GrubHub, Curbside Pickup)

Octane​: Curbside pick-up and takeout

Rockford Roasting Company​: To-go drinks

Wired Cafe​: Carry-out

Abreo, Social & Disco Chicken​: Curbside pick-up

Irish Rose Saloon​: Pick-up

Magpie​: Carryout & Delivery

Sister's on Main​: Curbside Pick-up & Delivery

Stewart Eatery​: Carryout & Delivery

Ronit's Kitchen​: Curbside Pick-up & Delivery

Cantina Taco​: Carryout & Delivery

 