List: Rockford area restaurants open for delivery, carryout, curbside pick-up

STATELINE, Ill. (WIFR) -- NOTE: This list will be updated continuously. If we missed a restaurant, please send us an email at news@wifr.com.
Prairie Street Brewing Company: Delivery and DoorDash (Full menu, beer bottles, growlers & crowlers)
Carlyle Brewing Company: To-go pizzas and growlers
Deli Italia: Both locations (Carry out, delivery, GrubHub, Curbside Pickup)
Octane: Curbside pick-up and takeout
Rockford Roasting Company: To-go drinks
Wired Cafe: Carry-out
Abreo, Social & Disco Chicken: Curbside pick-up
Irish Rose Saloon: Pick-up
Magpie: Carryout & Delivery
Sister's on Main: Curbside Pick-up & Delivery
Stewart Eatery: Carryout & Delivery
Ronit's Kitchen: Curbside Pick-up & Delivery
Cantina Taco: Carryout & Delivery