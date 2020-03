List: Rockford area grocery stores and hours

Hours are in place every day except when noted:

Aldi: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Costco: 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. (Monday-Friday), 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Saturday), 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Sunday), Seniors: 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. (Tuesday & Thursday)

Meijer: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Seniors & at-risk: 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. (Tuesday and Thursday), Essential workers: 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. (Monday and Wednesday)

Sam's Club: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Monday-Saturday), 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Sunday), Seniors & those with disabilities or compromised systems: 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. (Tuesday and Thursday)

Schnucks: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., Seniors & at-risk: 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. Pharmacy: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Monday & Thursday), normal hours otherwise

Target: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Seniors & at-risk: 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. (Wednesday)

Valli Produce: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. (Monday-Saturday), 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Sunday); NOTE: Loves Park store opens at 7 a.m.; Seniors & at-risk: 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. (Tuesday and Thursday)

Walmart: 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Seniors: 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. (Tuesday)

Woodmans: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., Seniors & at-risk: 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. (Wednesday)