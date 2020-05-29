Lino's opens outdoor dining in Rockford

Lino's Restaurant of Rockford will open up for outdoor dining on Friday evening.

The restaurant located at 5611 E. State St. will open up their tent and outdoor dining area as the next phase of reopening, according to an announcement by the restaurant.

"Lino’s is following all local and state issued guidelines for safely opening the outdoor dining area to customers," according to the restaurant.

Reservations are recommended for seating under the tent. Walk-ins are welcome and will be seated on a first come, first serve basis when the restaurant opens at 4:30 p.m.

In addition to the outdoor dining, Lino’s curbside carryout will continue daily.

“As you come back and join us again here at Lino’s, we want everyone to know that we are cleaning and sanitizing, social distancing and safely spacing guests, and doing everything we can to make our guests feel safe,” Charlie Schweinler, co-owner of Lino's said.

People can call 815-397-2077 to reserve a table or order for curbside carryout.