With senior citizens being the most vulnerable population to contract the novel coronavirus, the Illinois Department of Aging is encouraging all senior organizations to suspend gatherings for meals and activities.

Lifescape is suspending dining services at some of its locations across the Stateline and some of its health promotion programs.

Lifescape says its top priority is the health and well being of its clients and wants to make sure they can take care of them and prevent the spread of the virus.

However, they will continue to provide meals on wheels and will continue to provide services to its day care clients.

“Those are individuals that need to be taken care of on a daily basis and if we're not there for them who's going to be there for them? So we need to lean into taking care of our clients, make sure we take the necessary precautions so we don't have an outbreak and make sure we take care of everybody.” Mike Hughes, Lifescape Community Services executive director said.

Hughes says it's a good idea to check in on elderly friends and family who are more likely to contract the virus.

