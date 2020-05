Lifescape and Stockholm Inn are holding a Swedish pancake fundraiser for area senior citizens on Thursday.

The pancakes will be available for both curbside pickup at Stockholm Inn, as well as Doordash and GrubHub delivery services. Half of Swedish pancake sales will be donated to Lifescape.

Lifescape will be using the donations for their senior programs and services.

The fundraiser will go from 7a.m. to 7p.m.