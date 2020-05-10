Lifelong best friends have newborns on the same day

Melissa Whitmore and Julie Peterson have been friends since kindergarten, they both have families and on the same day their families grew in size.

"We went into the hospital at the same time, she was induced in the morning and later that afternoon I had contractions and we both had babies the next day. So best friends who have babies with the same birthday," Whitmore said.

Nicholas Edlund Whitmore and Mackenzie Virginia Peterson, the two babies have been in this world for a handful of days, but their Mothers already know they will be linked for life.

"Both babies are doing well and healthy. They're going to be best friends for life now," Whitmore said.

From spending time together as kids, to standing up in each other’s wedding. Whitmore and Peterson have been friends for years, and made many memories.

"I get to sit and talk with my best friend, it couldn't be better," Peterson said. "We checked in at 8:30 in the morning and I got their text in the afternoon that they were here."

Although hospital visitors have been limited COVID-19, having a best friend nearby has helped the Moms.

"She was my maid of honor in my wedding, I stood up in her wedding, so it's crazy," Whitmore said.

These two best friends agree, they are spending their Mother’s day with their newborns.

"Wanting to sit and look and stare at her and be with her,” Peterson said.

"I don't know if he will be home by Sunday on Mother's Day or we will be visiting him in the NICU," Whitmore said.