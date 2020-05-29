Lewis Lemon Elementary School dispenses hope for some students

Teachers at an area elementary school have a plan to show some of their students that even though they might not be in the classroom, they have not been forgotten.

While teachers at Lewis Lemon Elementary haven't seen their students in person for more than two months, faculty found a way to give back for the summer.

More than 70 kits with school supply items, food, and creative activities were included for fourth graders to take home.

According to the director of the program behind the movement, it’s all about keeping kids engaged even outside of school.

"We know that our youth are being impacted right now socially, emotionally, cognitively. And we know that by putting these kits in their hands, arts and crafts, journaling materials, and other activities in this box, we know that we are giving them a means to process and express what they are going through right now." says Annie Hobson, the Camp Hope Program Manager.

