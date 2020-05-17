Lena Winslow hosts graduation cruise to honor seniors

The Panthers of Lena Winslow have a graduating class of around 56 students, and Sunday the entire community did their best to show the class of 2020 they care.

"Let's go Lewin Panthers we're proud of you, class of 2020 you're awesome," School board president John Luenberger said.

Instead of decorating caps, the Lena Winslow class of 2020 decorated their cars, for their first ever graduation cruise.

"Some parents brought up the idea of this type of parade,” English teacher at Lena Winslow Jim Robinson said. “We can't have a drive through graduation or anything like that but I think we will be fine just having our students drive around separately in the cars and waving at the community."

Seniors at Lena Winslow say they wish they were walking across the stage, but the drive across town brought them back together for the first time in months.

"We are planning on graduation and prom still so I am really hoping we have those but if not I really think this is something cool for the seniors," Senior at Lena Winslow Jaden Julius said.

"Today is the best day because there are people that you probably won't ever see again so seeing them maybe for the last time, that's really special for me," Senior at Lena Winslow Isaiah Bruce said.

The group spent many years together and they have a message for their fellow classmates.

"Just thank you guys for the past 12 years, I am really going to miss you guys," Paide Sowle Diffenderfer said.

