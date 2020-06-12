Lena Lions Fall Festival canceled

The Lena Lions Fall Festival has been canceled.

According to an announcement on Friday, Lena Lions Club board and members made the decision to cancel the September 11 and 12 festivities.

"We know that the Festival is a family and community staple with each of us looking forward to it all year long. We appreciate that each of YOU has helped us create what has become the Cadillac of Small Town Festivals. Without each of you, the Lena Lions Fall Festival wouldn’t be recognized as the best ‘small town’ festival in northwest Illinois," according to the announcement.

The decision was ultimately made due to the current state of uncertainty surrounding large gatherings, the current Executive Order and the unlikely prospects of a full reopening in time.

"We cannot in good conscious proceed with the Lena Lions Fall Festival this year," the announcement continued.

The Lena Illinois Lions Board of Directors and Members plan to hold the festival again in 2021.

"We do not make this decision lightly. Your Lena Lions know how much this family and community event means to each of us and you. As difficult as this decision is, we know that we are making the right decision as our concerns are for the health and safety of our community, visitors, vendors, exhibitors and volunteers who have made the Fall Fest what it has become for the past 70 years," according to the announcement.