Lena Brewing Company hands out hand sanitizer and beer each weekend at its tap room.

It’s selling 16 ounce bottles for $8 or 64 ounce growlers for $24.

You can also bring in your own container for 30 cents an ounce.

Free hand sanitizer is available for non for profit volunteer essential organizations.

Hours for pickup are: Friday 2-7p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 12-5 p.m.