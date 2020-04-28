Legal experts explain impact of downstate representative's lawsuit against Pritzker's stay-at-home order

"If there is a challenge to a statute, it's always resolved in a court of law," said Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross.

A judge has reportedly ruled against Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker in a lawsuit filed over the extension of the state’s stay-at-home order, putting the statewide plan in jeopardy. (MGN Image)

A Clay County judge rules in favor of an Illinois lawmaker's request for a temporary restraining order in regards to Governor JB Pritzker’s stay-at-home order.

In his statements, the judge sided with the lawmaker saying the extension “exceeds the governor's emergency authority and violates individual civil rights.”

Winnebago County State's Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross says the move follows legal standards.

"I think it's very clear that everyone is trying to comply with the governor's order. However, the governor has issued the order, because we also understand that it is a necessary inconvenience. And it does save lives. However, if people have a dispute, again, the court system is the place where disputes are resolved," said Hite Ross.

A temporary restraining order grants whoever files the claim 30 days of relief from the order until a court can have a full hearing on the issue. In this case, that is Darren Bailey (R-109th District).

City of Rockford Legal Director Nicholas Meyer commented on the ruling, saying, in part:

“The ruling by a judge in Clay County Circuit Court yesterday granted State Representative Darren Bailey a Temporary Restraining Order in his personal lawsuit as an individual against the Governor. It does not void or terminate the Governor’s order otherwise and only applies to Rep. Bailey. It does not apply to any other person at this time.”

Hite Ross says while the ruling is grabbing attention across the state, its impact doesn't reach the Forest City.

"It's important to note that this is a circuit court opinion, which is not binding, even among the other circuit courts throughout the state," said Hite Ross.

Attorney General Kwame Raoul filed an appeal to the Clay County Circuit Court ruling Monday night, with Pritzker calling the ruling dangerous to the well-being of the state.