Lee and Ogle Counties create unifed re-opening plan to kickstart their local economies

Lee and Ogle Counties are working with Rep. Tom Demmer to create a phased re-opening plan to try and get small businesses up and running as soon as possible.

"The restrictions needed in Chicago shouldn't necessarily carry across the entire state if the indicators and data suggest otherwise," said Dixon City Manager Danny Langloss.

Officials say there are four phases to the plan. Phase one aims at opening non-essential small businesses as soon as possible.

"If our plan is approved by the governor's office before then and we have our criteria met through our phase zero then our small businesses could reopen sooner than what's in the governor's plan," said Langloss.

Phase two would allow social gatherings of fewer than 10 people.

"And then phase three is where you would see restaurants beginning to potentially open and serve people at a reduced occupancy a reduced capacity," said Langloss.

Rep. Demmer says the local plan coincides with Governor Pritzker's statewide plan, but is customized to suit the needs and progress at the local level of Lee and Ogle counties.

"Using those local statistics to inform the level of restrictions or permission that's involved in a COVID-19 response," said Demmer. "That's something that differentiates the discussion from of the discussions happening at the state level."

Ogle County Public Health Administrator Kyle Auman says this plan is about abiding by state guidelines, but assessing the needs and progress of the local economies.

"This is about partnership and about doing the right thing for our individual communities," said Auman.