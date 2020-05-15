Lee, Ogle Counties submit reopening plan to Gov. Pritzker

Officials from Ogle and Lee Counties have submitted plans to reopen to Gov. Pritzker's office on Friday afternoon.

The plans include criteria for local businesses that have been classified as non-essential by Gov. Pritzker's executive order to reopen, according to a release.

Legal advisors for public groups and organizations in the region advise against reopening outside the parameters of Gov. Pritzker's executive order due to the legal and financial consequences.

"A successful reopening plan should be based on local data, and have the input of local health department officials and community leaders," Republican Rep. Tom Demmer said. " We will continue to advocate for those principles to the Governor and the Illinois Department of Public Health."

The plan begins with a Phase 0, which includes determining levels of PPE in local businesses and asks each landowner to plan for social distancing and mitigation. This includes employee monitoring and customer tracking, according to the release.

Phase 0 also includes metrics for testing symptomatic and asymptomatic people.

In Phase 1, small businesses are allowed to reopen at 25% capacity based on fire codes. Following a 2-3 week evaluation period, Lee and Ogle Counties would move into Phase 2, which allows for gatherings of 10 or less for social interaction. The gatherings would require face masks and documentation of attendees, according to the release.

Phase 3 would allow for youth sports, restaurant seating and considers the reopening of health clubs. Phase 4 would be a complete return to normalcy.

"We want to partner with local business to create a reasonable plan to protect business operators, employees and patrons. We will need to continue prevention and mitigation strategies as we move to reopen. We ask that everyone operates in a reasonable and responsible manner as we navigate this process," Ogle and Lee County Health Department Administrators said.