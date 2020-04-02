Lee County confirms its first positive COVID-19 case

Lee County is reporting their first positive case of COVID-19 Thursday. A woman in her 50s is the first person in the county to test positive.

Officials say that the patient is isolated at home. Lee County Health Department Administrator Cathy Ferguson-Allen said, “We do not want residents to panic. We do want them to continue being vigilant and following all the recommendations we’ve been putting out the last many weeks. If residents have not been following recommendations, they are putting our community at risk. By staying home except for absolute essential travel for supplies, food, medication or to provide essential services for the community, residents can help prevent further spread of this illness; and help protect our vulnerable, high-risk populations”.