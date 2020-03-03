Lawsuit settled, murder case is in the balance

The City of Rockford settled an $11 million wrongful imprisonment lawsuit that stemmed from a 2002 murder. Former Rockford Police officer Doug Palmer admitted several years ago he fabricated evidence to attempt to frame three men for murder.

Settlement reaction at City Hall

Tyjuan Anderson, Lumont Johnson and Anthony Ross were wrongfully imprisoned for the murder of 8 year old DeMarcus Hanson as a result. Hanson was shot in the head on Chestnut Street in Rockford while sleeping. The three men went through a retrial, and were found not guilty. Then they filed a lawsuit against the city.

That lawsuit was settled for $11 million Monday night at city council.

"Palmer is certainly a disgrace," Mayor McNamara tells 23 News. "We're not happy about the outcome obviously, but we also will be able to handle the financial burden that we settled on, the $3.6 million per individual, without increasing property taxes."

The men's lawyers originally asked for $60 to $80 million. "The City of Rockford's general fund budget, which really hovers around $139 million, you can see how quickly the $60 to $80 million hit would be devastating to the City of Rockford," says McNamara.

Rockford's legal director Nicholas Meyer says the city was able to settle at $3.6 million for each individual. He says one factor that played into this is that all the men have lengthy criminal records. Those court cases run from 1992 to 2017.

According to the Winnebago County court system, Tyjuan Adderson has about 25 cases, Lumont Johnson has nearly 80 and Anthony Ross sits at 55. Their charges range from traffic violations to other serious crimes like drug trafficking, and emergency orders of protection.

While they will be rewarded for their wrongful imprisonment, they are all still in legal trouble for unrelated incidents.

"Two individuals have been re-incarcerated on unrelated charges, there is a third plaintiff that has been charged with unrelated claims and is awaiting trial," says Meyer.

As for former officer Palmer, he is no longer associated with the Rockford Police or the city. In 2004 he left the department after having an inappropriate relationship with a confidential informant. He does not pull a pension from the city.

Although these cases settled Monday, there is still factor that hangs in the balance. Who killed DeMarcus Hanson in 2002?

"It really pains me for the family of DeMarcus Hanson, that they still don't have justice," says McNamara.