Law enforcement shares perspective on body cameras

As the call for police reform sweeps the nation, some local movements demand departments to add body cameras for officers and some local law enforcement agencies share more about the technology and the cost.

"A body camera is going to be as critical to the uniform as a radio handcuffs a taser, anything, it is equally as important," Freeport Police Chief Matthew Summers said.

Local leaders and law enforcement say they hear the messages loud and clear as protesters demand body cameras, but the technology does come with challenges.

"The cost involved in body cams are beyond the reach of many, many agencies," Stephenson County Sheriff Dave Snyders said.

Cost is only one of the hurdles. In Freeport, police officers started wearing body cameras four years ago and Summers says they still face challenges, from logistics to media storage.

"We've had some significant conversations in our department of whether we can dedicate the manpower on the way the current laws are in regard to the use of the body cameras," Summers said.

In Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana has advocated for body cams for over a year and he believes his deputies will have them soon.

"I've been really a proponent for the body cameras because I feel it preserves the truth and it helps public safety on both sides of the fence," Caruana said. "We're hoping toward the end of this week which is very close or early next week they will be on all our corrections officers and all our patrol officers."