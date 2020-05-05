Law enforcement agencies clarify PPE mandates

Police officers across the region are adapting their tactics with each situation and the COVID-19 crisis added many new challenges. One of the biggest changes involves face masks.

"When they're on a traffic stop or assigned a call to meet with a complainant they are to have the mask on," Stephenson County Sheriff Dave Snyders said.

Law enforcement across the Rockford region implement new procedures surrounding PPE to keep officers and the public safe.

"We provided them all with the PPE. We're going to be there again, we're going to try to protect ourselves whether it be in corrections or on the street 100 percent of the time,” Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana said. “Is there a 100 percent of the time all the time? No there isn't, but you try to mitigate it as much as you can and I really do believe we've done that."

"We have followed a lot of CDC recommendations, we followed a lot of Illinois State Police recommendations,” Roscoe Police Chief Jamie Evans said. “So the officers are given instructions on each thing we do from putting the masks on to replenishing them, keeping them sanitized."

The mandates vary among law enforcement agencies, but one rule officers must follow is to wear masks. The only exception is in emergency situations.

"It gets kind of tricky for our officers,” Freeport Police Chief Matt Summers said. “It is kind of scary because sometimes they do not have the opportunity to put those masks on if it is going to interfere with officer safety or anything like that.”

"When you're responding to an emergency your focus is to get to the call safely and assist in whatever the emergency may be," Snyders said.

The Rockford Police Department provided 23 news this statement:

"Officers are issued PPE's and are instructed to wear them. It should be for every call for service or when they are going to have less than 6-feet between them and others. We know there will be exceptions to the rule in certain cases or at certain scenes."

